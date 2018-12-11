David Louis Gardner (12-09-18)

David Louis Gardner, Sr., 62, of Athens, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. 
Mr. Gardner loved sports, fishing and life.  He always had a good sense of humor. 
Survivors include his wife, Sharon G. Gardner, of Athens; sons, David Louis Gardner, Jr. and godson Alan Freeman, of Winder; daughter, Rosalynn G. Manus and husband Tony, of Athens; brothers, Paul Gardner Sr., of Fayetteville, and Patrick Gardner and Julio of Texas; sister, Lynette Oxford and husband Roger, of Augusta; and grandchildren Jacob, Jack, Izzie, Zack and Corbin.  He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gardner. 
Funeral Services: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 11a.m., at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, with Montie Ray Robinson, Jr. officiating.  Interment to be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
