Allen, 71, to earn high school diploma next month

William Allen, 71, will tell you he has lived a good life.
He’s raised three children, been married to his wife, Melinda, for 39 years and “made plenty of good money” in his careers in the granite industry, septic tank business and as a truck driver.
He’s traveled to seven different countries and all around the United States. And, after giving up cigarettes, he says he is in good health these days.
But still, there was something missing.
As he watched first his children and now his 14 grandchildren finish first high school and then go on to get their college degrees, he felt that he’d missed out on something important by dropping out of high school before getting his own diploma.
“Sometimes, all too often, I’d dream I was there, going through school with them, getting my own diploma and degree,” Allen said.
The more he thought about it, the more his lack of formal education ate at him, so when the Charter night school alternatives came along, he decided to stop having regrets and take action.
Mrs. Allen, who also has a college degree, encouraged him to look into going back to school. Allen lives in Elbert County, so when the Bowman Education Mountain Charter School opened in the old Bowman Elementary School, he applied there, knowing he could continue to work some while attending class at night, but he was unable to get in at that time.
Later on, he heard about Foothills Education Charter High School on the Madison County High School Campus in Danielsville.
“I applied and when I got accepted, I went to Walmart and bought myself a computer that day,” he said, chuckling.
That was eight months ago.
Now, Allen needs just one more class to achieve the first of his goals — his own high school diploma.
Foothills guidance counselor Michelle Garrison had the task of finding Mr. Allen’s high school transcripts.
She couldn’t get back quite as far as she needed, however she did manage to go back to 1969. From those transcripts they determined he needed 3.5 credits to get that diploma.
“He just lacks one class now – mathematics – and he’ll be there,” Garrison said. She said she expects he’ll have that diploma in hand by the end of January. “He works hard, often into the night on his computer at home to get the work done,” she said. “He is thirsty for knowledge and he provides knowledge to his fellow students and to all of us, he’s had his own businesses, he’s done a lot in his life. He’ll tell stories about his life in class and they (students) listen to him.”
Allen said he’s taken a few months off from his jobs while doing his classwork, but plans to get right back to it as soon as his classes are completed.
And he is quick to say he has no plans to retire.
“I don’t want to let the grass grow over my feet,” he says, chuckling.
He says he’s learned so much and he’s is eager to learn more and plans to apply for college as soon as possible, noting that the Elbert County campus of Athens Technical College is nearby as well as several other satellite campuses.
And there’s always his computer at home too, which he says has opened up a whole new world to him.
“You can Google anything,” he laughed. “There is no reason not to have knowledge.”
He said he encourages his younger classmates to stick with their education goals now while they are young.
“Everything requires technology these days and you have to try to keep up,” Allen said. For example, he noted that many truck driving jobs require a diploma or GED these days.
Allen quit school (the first time) in the tenth grade to take a job in a granite shed near his home. After a while, he went back to school after he saw an opportunity to make more money as a stone cutter - the catch being that applicants not only had had to pass a physical, they needed a high school diploma in hand.
He continued to work at the granite shed while going back to class, but he said his most important education during that time came by learning all he could about every aspect of the business, from the basics to the top levels.
“After I finished my job, I’d watch others do their jobs so I could see how it was done,” he said. After a while, he’d volunteer to help out.
“Some people thought I was crazy to be working ‘for free,’” he said. “Only I wasn’t working for free, I was working for knowledge.”
He apparently worked so well that he was offered the stone cutter’s job before he graduated, so he quit school in the 12th grade to take the job.
“I had a new car, cash in my pocket, so I thought I was just fine,” he remembers.
He was soon offered a job overseeing others in the granite shed and later, he became the owner of his own granite business.
After more than a decade of that, he decided to try something new, so he started his own septic tank business and also drove a truck hauling granite on the side.
He said as the years went by he noticed how others used technology to help them in their jobs.
Like GPS, for example, and email, text and other apps on their smart phones.
“I didn’t know how to use a smart phone,” he said, but he wanted to learn, so he got someone at a cell phone counter to set up his phone and he started learning to use it. (He still uses the same $20 phone today.)
He learned to use GPS and now with the additional skills he is learning in school, he says he’ll know how to do even more.
“I can get to a job site these days and I don’t have to ask nobody,” he said proudly. “I like to be independent. I look at everything around me and pay attention, always have.”
And he’s put those attention skills to good use as he goes through his classes at Foothills.
“I love everybody here,” he said. “Everyone and I mean everyone has been so nice and so helpful,” Allen said. “They all have a good method of teaching and have made me feel really welcome. I love them and they are like my children.”
It’s obvious the love and respect are mutual.
“Mr. Allen’s attitude and desire to learn is inspirational to the students and staff at Foothills,” site director Andy Felt said. “He is a living example of how we should never stop learning and trying to better ourselves. He is one of our hardest workers and his persistence is paying off; he is now working on his last course towards earning his high school diploma. I hope that I still have a fraction of his work ethic and energy when I get to be his age!”
Fellow site director Quowanna Mattox agrees.
“He is just a breath of fresh air,” she said. “He wants to learn as much as he can and I can’t tell you how many teachers have said (about Allen) that ‘this is why I do what I do.’”
Mattox said Allen is a prime example for anyone that there is no reason not to get your education.
“He exemplifies ‘it’s never too late to be what you could have been,’” she said. (The George Eliot quote is part of the school’s logo.)
Continuing his education has given Allen new skills he plans to use as he continues to work and maybe even look to a new career, but most of all it’s given him a lot of personal satisfaction, he notes.
His advice for both the young and the old(er) alike?
“You have to change with the times and you have to work hard,” he said. “It’s easier than ever to get an education (so) if you don’t do it now, it’s nobody’s fault but your own.”
Allen said hard work and education are the keys to getting where you want to go in this technological era. And another bonus is benefits like sick leave and insurance.
He said though he made a good amount of money, he learned the hard way that especially without those added benefits, it only takes one serious illness to eat away at the life you’ve built.
He and his wife both encountered health issues about a decade ago, which put a great hardship on their savings and kept him out of work for a while.
“My medicines alone cost $1,200 to$1,500 a month,” he said.
Though it has been hard, Allen said he has worked to pay those bills down and is getting close to having them paid.
He said he doesn’t believe in not paying what you owe.
“As long as I live I’ll pay my bills,” he said.
Allen also said though he’s made a lot of money in his life, it doesn’t take that to make one happy. No, Allen says, it takes trust in God and it takes hard work.
“If you have a satisfied mind (that you’ve done your best), you can be happy,” Allen said.
And speaking of satisfaction – that’s a feeling he knows he will have next June when he puts on his Foothills cap and gown and participates in graduation ceremonies as a speaker.
“I am not gonna’ miss that,” he said. “The third time’s the charm.”
ABOUT FOOTHILLS
Foothills Education Charter High School, one of a number of charter schools that have sprung up in the region as an alternative way to increase graduation rates, is thriving in its third year on the Madison County High School campus.
The school, unlike the “regular” high school, has classes Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. and is for any student who may have struggled along the way in the traditional school setting, or who just wants to get the classes that they need to complete high school, sometimes while also part of the Move On When Ready program that allows them to take college courses at the same time.
The school is SACS-accredited and students are able to graduate and get a diploma, something many of them may have given up on had not they not been offered this alternative.
Students do not have to be from Madison County to attend school at Foothills.
Foothills is a public school like any other, school guidance counselor Michelle Garrison has said. It is not an “alternative school” or a GED program.
The school also offers the same classes as traditional high school, with a few significant differences. For one thing, it provides much more flexibility to students who may have jobs or children of their own to care for during the day. Another big difference is that the curriculum is one-on-one computer-based where students work at their own pace in smaller class settings with courses tailored to meet their needs. Teachers are always on hand and ready to assist them when needed. Tutors and mentors are also available to assist students.
Graduation ceremonies, complete with cap and gown are held twice each year.
For more information about Foothills, go to http://www.foothillscharter.org/home or call 706-795-2191, Ext. 1476 or Ext. 1475. Other Foothills Education Charter Schools are located in Baldwin, Barrow, Burruss, Clarke, Jackson and Morgan counties and towns. There is also a Foothills school in Glynn County and at Lee Arrendale State Prison.
