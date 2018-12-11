Zoning changes approved

Madison County commissioners approved several zoning ordinance changes during a brief Dec. 3 meeting.
Here’s a recap of the changes:
•The BOC agreed to allow meat-processing facilities for deer, cows, hogs and goats on A-1 and A-2 properties. The facilities will be allowed under conditional use applications with a five-acre minimum, a 100-foot setback from all property lines and at least 250 feet from all residents other than what is on the property.
•The board voted to allow dog kennels, animal hospitals and animal shelters on A-1 and A-2 properties. There is a five-acre minimum with a required 100-foot setback from all property lines and at least 250 feet from all residents other than what is on the property. Such facilities will not be allowed in residential zones.
•The commissioners amended the definition of an “R-1” zone to read as follows: “Residential district R-1 is comprised of certain lands and structures having a predominately medium and high-density, single family character. Additional undeveloped areas have been included in this district where it appeared likely that similar development would and should occur.”
•The board amended the definition of “R-2 medium and high-density two-family residential” zones as follows: “Within the residential district R-2, this district is comprised primarily for medium and high-density two-family residential areas.”
In other business, commissioners approved a preliminary plat for Adam Swann’s planned subdivision on McCannon Morris Road and a conditional use permit request by Michelle Wood for a meat-processing facility on 7.41-acres at the corner of Hwy. 98 and Eugene Hardman Road.
The commissioners approved beer and wine license renewals for Boutier Winery and Inn, CVS Pharmacy #7782, Chevron 4272, Country Superette, Diamond Hill Grocery, Food Mart, Fred’s Store, Golden Farm Store and Gas, Golden Pantry #37, Ingles Markets #450, Jai’s Country Corner, Neese Grocery, Paoli Junction, Poci Grocery, Quick Pick, Tiny Town Looney Mart and Wing House Grill.
Zoning changes approved
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry