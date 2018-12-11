Madison County schools are growing and new classrooms could be needed soon. So, local leaders are looking for ways to increase space while keeping costs down.
The county school board discussed one potential option last week — consolidating all county Pre-K services under one roof in Danielsville. This would free up the PreK space at the county’s elementary schools to be used by other grades.
County school superintendent Michael Williams said there are currently eight classrooms in the old middle school in Danielsville that are being used for storage. Williams said the schools could renovate the classrooms, add a cafeteria and front office at a much lower cost than constructing eight new classrooms to handle growth.
“We feel this is making wise use of our space,” he said.
Williams said the BOE received an estimate of $649,300 to renovate 12,986 square feet of space in the building, which is also used for the system’s central office staff. Another $50,000 would be included as contingencies. This expense would be covered with available car tax funds.
The estimated cost of constructing eight classrooms is $1.2 million.
In a separate matter, the school board heard a proposal by the Madison County Ag Center Inc. to consider working with the group to obtain grant funding to construct a long-awaited ag center not far from the school sports complex. The board heard the request but took no action.
Pre-K classes may be consolidated in Danielsville
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry