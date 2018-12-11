WRESTLING: Madison County is on top of standings after beating Oconee County

When Blake Hooper pinned his opponent in 25 seconds to start the night Tuesday, it was obvious the Madison County wrestling team was about to begin a dominant night on the mat against region rival Oconee County.
Josh Kincaid lived up to his reputation with a 31-second victory soon after and five other pin-falls followed to make up the bulk of Madison County’s (11-1-1) point-total in a 50-27 victory. The rest of the points came from a decision victory by Chase Bond and a surprise technical win by Jubilee Say, who has only been wrestling for six weeks. The win puts the Red Raiders in a good position to enter the Area Duals as a no. 1 seed.
“Guys wrestled tough, everyone wrestled aggressively,” said head coach Richie Houston. “We still have a lot of improving to do. The only thing that’s on our mind is that third Saturday in February [State Championships] and we’re building towards it. We still have a long way to go, we only have five teams in the region. But us, Oconee and North Oconee are the top three.
“We still have only freshmen, sophomores and a couple juniors in our lineup. Blake, he’s a freshman, started off getting that six, that got everybody going. But we’ve got a group of juniors who have made it their mission, they want to achieve some goals. We talk about winning state championships, that’s all we talk about. They know the expectations are high and they’ve made the younger guys know what those expectations are.”
For the rest of the story, see the December 13 edition of the Madison County Journal
