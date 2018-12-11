BOYS' BASKETBALL Zimmer sets school 3-point record in Panther win over Commerce

What started out as a hot-shooting first quarter ended up being the greatest individual long-range shooting display in Jackson County history.
Panther sophomore Kedric Zimmer drained a record-setting nine 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in Jackson County’s 77-44 home win Tuesday over Commerce. Zimmer had four 3-pointers by the end of the first quarter.
“I knew after that first quarter when I hit four that I was feeling it tonight,” Zimmer said. “My teammates talked to me during the game … they were trying to get me the ball as soon as they could and I was just feeling it tonight.”
Zimmer’s nine treys surpassed the previous record of eight (according to the team) set by his older brother, Kolin, who graduated back in 2012.
“It feels good to have it against my brother,” Zimmer said. “I’m never going to let him live it down since I’ve got bragging rights now. It was a good night, and my teammates helped me get there.”
Zimmer’s accuracy from beyond the arc helped the Panthers (6-3, 0-2) take a 21-13 lead after a quarter when he buried a trey in the closing seconds of the period. He hit two more 3-pointers in the second quarter as Jackson County led 45-20 at the half. He tied the record with two more in the third quarter as the Panthers’ lead swelled to 67-27. The record-setter came in the fourth quarter when he hit a pull-up three with just over three minutes left in the game.
“We knew he was getting close there, and then once he got eight, we were aware that that was the record, so we wanted to leave him out there,” Butler said.
Butler saw an opportunity for a big night shooting from the outside from his team. The coach said he thought Commerce might collapse its zone, given Jackson County’s height advantage. That helped open things up on the perimeter for Zimmer.
“We told the shooters to be ready out there,” Butler said. “We definitely wanted to try to be inside-out … Once we kind of saw that he had a hot hand, we started trying to move him around and put him in some different spots, and he just kept knocking them down.”
Jackson County was strong inside as well with post player Kalib Clinton scoring 21 points and bringing the crowd to its feet with a third-quarter alley-oop dunk.
The convincing win was satisfying for Butler as it allowed him to play several of his reserves.
“To get some of these guys some valuable varsity minutes, and get them out there, we’re definitely excited about that, too,” Butler said.
The non-region win gives Jackson County confidence moving forward with the inside-outside threat of Clinton and Zimmer, along with the guard play of Cameron Shaw, who has shown the ability to score in bunches this year, too.
“Tonight, he (Shaw) just really focused in on facilitating, and I think that’s showing their growth about how we’re going to go with the hot hand,” Butler said. “Whenever it’s your night, we’ll keep feeding you. But having those guys play those roles and being able to balance it out just makes it a tough cover, so I’m just hoping we keep getting better at it.”
Jackson County moves on to face region opponent Franklin County on the road Friday (8:30 p.m.).
