William Edwin Loftis (12-09-18)

William Edwin Loftis, M.D. died Dec. 9, 2018.
Ed was born in Athens, to the late William Edwin Loftis, Sr. and Ruby Booth Loftis. He was preceded in death by his sister, Daphne McCannon.
Raised in Comer, Ed graduated from Madison County High School in 1961. He received his B.S. in chemistry from the University of Georgia and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies. He went on to earn his M.S. in Zoology from the University of Georgia and later his M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. Before attending medical school, Ed was the youngest member of the faculty at Gainesville Junior College, where he also served as the coach of the men’s golf team.
Ed became a board-certified radiologist in 1976 and was proud to have brought the practice of interventional radiology to Athens Regional Hospital. He practiced at Brown and Radiology Associates in Augusta for 32 years. Ed continued practicing radiology at Augusta Oncology Associates and only recently retired at the age of 75. He loved his work and was proud to serve as a mentor to younger radiologists and radiology technologists. He was a member of the Eastern Radiological Society and the Pool Society.
Ed was a natural athlete and loved any sport that involved a “ball and a stick,” especially baseball. Ed played first base and pitched in Athens Little League and Pony League and pitched all four years on the Madison County High School varsity baseball team. He was proud to have played in every inning of every game in his high school career. He continued his baseball career at UGA his freshman year and also played for the semi-professional Athens Braves. Ed loved coaching his son John’s baseball teams, as well as accompanying him to his high school golf tournaments.
Ed was a self-taught, avid golfer and enjoyed being a scratch golfer for many years. He found some of his greatest joy competing on the golf course and playing pranks on his golfing buddies. He was a member of the Augusta Golf Association and the Augusta Country Club Sixers. Ed was a proud Georgia Bulldog, and enjoyed closely following and critiquing UGA athletics.
Ed was a lifelong history buff, an interest he shared with his wife, Jan. He was a member of the E. Porter Alexander Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and he and Jan enjoyed many road trips to Civil War Battlefields. Ed was an avid reader, making good use of his three library cards. He imparted his love of reading to his two children, and quotes from his favorite books are woven into the fabric of the Loftis Lore.
Ed was a devoted husband to Jan, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2018. He enlisted his daughter Laura to help plan a surprise dinner party to celebrate this special occasion, and the time spent on the event preparations was precious to them both.
Ed, known as “Easy” to his four grandchildren, could not have been prouder of his family and they brought him much happiness. Survivors include his wife, Jan Burroughs Loftis, of Danielsville; daughter, Laura Jarrett Lanier, her husband, Joseph Minick Lanier and their children, Joseph Minick Lanier, Jr. and Ed’s namesake William Edwin Lanier, of Statesboro; son, John Brown Gordon Loftis, his wife, Meghan Rose Loftis and their children, Thomas Gordon Loftis and Lucille Clyde Loftis, of Athens.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the physicians and nurses of the emergency room and ICU at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for their kindness and expert care during this very difficult time. A memorial service for friends and family is planned for January 2019. Because Ed remained interested in following the baseball program at Madison County High School, the family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions in memoriam be made to the M.C. Diamond Club, P.O. Box 87, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
