Freddie James Knight (12-10-18)

Freddie James Knight, 73, of Winder, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Mr. Knight served in the United States Army. He loved his family, friends, Missy his dog, fishing and listening to music.
Survivors include his son, James Darrien Knight; daughter Lisa Knight, both of Winder; brothers, Tony Knight, of Jasper, Donald Knight and wife Tresa, of Homer, Terry Knight, of Statham; sisters, Susie Allen; Jackie Skinner and Joey Black, all of Winder; grandchildren, Matthew Knight and Christopher Knight; and great-grandchildren Seth, Hayden, Owen and Cameron. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah L. Knight, and grandson, Michael Knight.
Memorial services with military honors: Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation: Family to receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Arrangements: by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
