Erwin has 2-vote lead over Gasaway

Chris Erwin, former Banks County school superintendent, won a narrow, two-vote election for District 28 state representative.
However, his opponent, Rep. Dan Gasway, did not concede Monday afternoon.
“Everything is very premature,” Gasaway said. He said final results had not been certified by the state.
Banks, Stephen and Habersham counties counted provisional ballots and certified election results Friday evening. The district includes all of Banks and Stephens counties and about one-third of Habersham County.
Erwin held a three-vote lead after the Tuesday voting, 3,516 to 3,513. Gasaway, the incumbent representative, gained one vote in Stephens County, narrowing the margin to two votes.
Both candidates received one provisional vote each in Banks County. Gasaway got the only provisional vote in Stephens County, leaving the total there at 1,598 for Gasaway and 1,086 for Erwin.
An absentee vote was added to Gasaway’s Habersham total and Erwin had a one-vote edge in the provisional ballots, 4-3.
That left the final margin still at the two votes, 3,521 to 3,519.
Laurel Ellison, the election supervisor in Habersham County, explained, “We had an absentee ballot from Tuesday night that was in question because it was mailed in the wrong envelope.
