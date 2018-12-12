Town leaders voted Monday to deny a truck terminal off Chardonnay Tr. The request brought significant opposition from area residents who voiced concerns with traffic on that road, which is their sole entrance and exit.
Council members unanimously denied BMX Transport’s request to rezone 6.5 acres behind Pilot to manufacturing-distribution and also denied a conditional use that would have allowed outdoor storage.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Braselton News.
Truck terminal denied
