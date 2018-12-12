Truck terminal denied

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Town leaders voted Monday to deny a truck terminal off Chardonnay Tr. The request brought significant opposition from area residents who voiced concerns with traffic on that road, which is their sole entrance and exit.
Council members unanimously denied BMX Transport’s request to rezone 6.5 acres behind Pilot to manufacturing-distribution and also denied a conditional use that would have allowed outdoor storage.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.