Town approves bid for widening Hwy. 211 widening bid

Braselton is moving forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 211.
Town council members approved awarding the interim widening bid to Vertical Earth at its Monday meeting. The bid — which is for the widening of Hwy. 211 from Hwy. 347 to Thompson Mill Rd. — will now go to the state for final approval. The project includes an additional lane and sidewalk/lighting along Hwy. 211.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Braselton News.
