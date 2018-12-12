Braselton leaders denied a request Monday to allow an extended stay hotel in town.
Jay Patel planned two hotels — a Tru by Hilton and a Home2Suites by Hilton — on 4 acres behind Cracker Barrel on Hwy. 53. The Home2Suites is an extended stay hotel, which requires a conditional use in the Town of Braselton.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Braselton News.
Council rejects extended stay hotel
