Commerce report mentions new school in future

A new K-5 school has been mentioned in an official Commerce City Schools document.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the city’s five-year facilities plan in a very short meeting Monday.
The facilities plan does not require the district to build a new school and the facilities plan does not characterize it as a “need.”
Superintendent Joy Tolbert told the board at an earlier meeting this fall that it should consider a new building toward the middle of the next decade.
