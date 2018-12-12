Commerce report mentions new school in future

A new K-5 school has been mentioned in an official Commerce City Schools document.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the city’s five-year facilities plan in a very short meeting Monday.
The facilities plan does not require the district to build a new school and the facilities plan does not characterize it as a “need.”
Superintendent Joy Tolbert told the board at an earlier meeting this fall that it should consider a new building toward the middle of the next decade.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
