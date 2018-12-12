College and career center gets $3 million grant

Wednesday, December 12. 2018
The planned Empower College and Career Center in Jackson County got a major boost last week when it was awarded a $3 million grant from the state.
The Technical College System of Georgia awarded the county the grant at a ceremony in Atlanta last Thursday. The funds will be used to help restructure the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School facility into a college and career center. The existing JCCHS is slated to be relocated to a new high school facility on the west side of Jackson County in 2020.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
