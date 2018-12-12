Council expresses reservations about sidewalk work on OPR

Wednesday, December 12. 2018
There’s been resumed activity in the federally-funded sidewalk project along Old Pendergrass Rd. in Jefferson, but the work hasn’t inspired confidence among city leaders.
Though the sidewalk has been completed, issues with the work have remained. The contractor responsible for the work, Matriarch, has been sent to remedy those problems.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
