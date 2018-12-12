There’s been resumed activity in the federally-funded sidewalk project along Old Pendergrass Rd. in Jefferson, but the work hasn’t inspired confidence among city leaders.
Though the sidewalk has been completed, issues with the work have remained. The contractor responsible for the work, Matriarch, has been sent to remedy those problems.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Council expresses reservations about sidewalk work on OPR
