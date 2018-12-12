Smith murder ruling upheld

The Georgia Supreme Court this week upheld the murder conviction of Jonathan Michael Smith, who had beat his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Jefferson in 2013.
Smith was convicted on 10 counts in 2014 of murdering Cheyanne Nicole Hair, who was pregnant at the time, at a house on Hwy. 11 in Jefferson. He was sentenced to life without parole. The sentencing on the 10 counts put Smith in prison for 71+ years.
Smith subsequently appealed his conviction on the count of false imprisonment, saying there was insufficient evidence.
But the Supreme Court upheld the conviction this week.
See the full story in the Dec. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
