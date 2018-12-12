Basketball: AHS boys hold on for 54-50 win over Prince Avenue

After letting a double-digit second-half lead slip away in a loss at Jefferson on Friday, the Apalachee boys basketball team bounced back Saturday with a 54-50 win at Prince Avenue Christian, this time holding off a second-half rally from its opponent.
Apalachee (5-2 after a 45-42 win at Loganville on Tuesday) had a 16-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but had to hold on after the Wolverines went on a big run in the final period.
In the Wildcats’ game at Jefferson on Friday, they led 41-30 early in the third quarter but watched the Dragons rally for a 79-69 victory. Jefferson trailed for most all of the first half and went into halftime down 33-28.
Behind a huge second half, Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with a season-high 28 points. Donsha Gaither finished with 16 points, with 11 of them coming from the free throw line.
Radaker rallied the Dragons, scoring 22 of his 28 points over the final two quarters. Seventeen of Radaker’s points came in the third quarter as the Dragons pulled within a point of Apalachee (48-47) heading into the fourth quarter.
Jefferson then dominated the last three minutes of the game. A 3-pointer from Kam Robinson with 2:52 left in the game gave Jefferson a 59-57 lead and ignited a 10-0 run which put the Dragons ahead 66-57 with 3:10 left. Apalachee pulled within three points at one point, but the Dragons drained 9-of-10 free throws in the final minute, which included seven makes from Gaither, to seal the win.
“We grew a lot from Friday’s game,” Apalachee coach Ty Rowland said. “My goal with any game pre-region play is to get better; it’s not so much about wins and losses, but about scheduling and playing and playing an opponent that’s going to give you a test. With the atmosphere that playing at a place like Jefferson brings, it felt like it mattered more. We had some turnovers and a technical foul late that led to the game slipping away. But I think it will help us in a long run because we can look at it and see what we need to learn from.”
Rowland was encouraged with how his team played with a quick turnaround Saturday afternoon, even as they had to hang on late.
“We had played them once already and knew what their overall scheme was going to be, but we also knew it was going to be tougher this time because they had their football players back,” Rowland said. “We came out early making shots and executed pretty well offensively, but they started making shots in the second half.
“Fortunately, we did what we had to do. We made some bad decisions late, but overall, we kept our cool. I called some timeouts and we stayed patient enough. Eventually, I’d like to see us not just hold on but build on leads and win games handily.”
Jamonte Wallace led Apalachee in scoring both Friday and Saturday. Against the Dragons, he had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, and he scored 14 points in three quarters against Prince Avenue.
“Jamonte is a really good high school player,” Rowland said. He’s versatile, he gets downhill and he’s tough to stay in front of. He’s a good tempo guy. When he sees an angle, he can attack it. It’s a great asset to have a veteran point guard and it gives you a lot of faith and trust with him knowing the feel of the game.”
Brayson Hayes added 18 points and Jay German threw in 16 against Jefferson, while Rayne Knowles added 10 points and 8 rebounds in the win over Prince Avenue.
“Jay and Brayson are going to do great stretching the floor,” Rowland said. “They can both shoot pretty well, but they can also create and score a little bit at the rim so you can’t just take away the three. And Rayne is always going to be a glue guy for us. He can rebound well for his size and guard the other team’s best player. He’s only 6-1, or 6-2 playing the 5, but he’s physical enough and doesn’t back down from a challenge.”
The Wildcats will play a pair of home games this weekend. They’ll host Alcovy at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then host Cedar Shoals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jefferson girls dominate
Apalachee with big second quarter
The Jefferson girls hit eight 3-pointers during the second quarter Friday and outscored Apalachee 28-7 en route to a 44-12 halftime lead and a 65-40 win.
The Lady Dragons were on fire from beyond the arc with 11 3-pointers in the first half and 14 in the game. Six of those treys came from Courtney Kidd, who finished with 18 points. Livi Blackstock hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
Nakia Hooks led Apalachee with 14 points.
Though it didn’t result in a large lead early, Jefferson came out aggressive defensively in the first quarter, pressuring the Lady Wildcats into mistakes and turnovers in jumping out to a 16-5 edge heading into the second quarter. The Dragons held Apalachee scoreless for a 7:33 period that spanned parts of the first and second quarters, allowing Jefferson to build a 26-5 lead with 4:42 left before halftime.
Kidd knocked down five 3-pointers alone in the period, her last coming with 15 seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Dragons a 44-12 lead. Jefferson held a 30-point lead after three quarters, which shortened the fourth quarter to just six minutes.
The Lady Wildcats (2-5) dropped their fifth straight game Saturday, falling 40-24 at Prince Avenue, but bounced back with a 70-68 overtime win at Loganville on Tuesday.
Both Apalachee teams will be back in action Friday when they host Alcovy. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. They’ll host Cedar Shoals at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
