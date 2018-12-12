BASKETBALL: BC heads to Putnam Co. for region showdown

Last week, head coach Mike Cleveland called Banks County’s win over Collins Hill “one of the best wins” during his tenure in Homer.
Fast-forward to last Friday vs. Stephens County at home, the Leopards “didn’t respond well” to what Stephens County threw at them and fell 78-68. Cleveland said the defense gave up “too many easy” baskets to the Indians. Offensively, the Leopards “didn’t make shots, didn’t make the right reads, just didn’t play well overall.”
“I challenged the guys after the game that it’s time for some of the guys to grow up a little bit,” Cleveland said. “I’m all about being patient with the young guys, but we’re seven games in now.
“We’ve got to bring it every night. We’ve got to get consistent with that energy and that effort, that gameplan. We’ve got to be moving forward.”
Cleveland added he thought Friday night’s loss was a “step back.”
“We can’t afford to take too many of those,” he said. “Region play is coming up.
“This is a tough region. We know there (are) several good teams in this region. We’ve got to be moving the other way. We can’t have nights where we just don’t play our style of basketball.”
