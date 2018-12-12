At the end of the first quarter against Stephens County, the Banks County Leopards were struggling to find the basket and trailed by eight points, 14-6.
Nearing halftime, however, the Leopards had found their groove, and when Heather Vaughan hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer, the deficit was trimmed to one point, 19-18. Then, the second half came and it was all Leopards.
The Banks County High School girls’ basketball team continued its undefeated ways last Friday, downing Stephens County 57-31. The Leopards (7-0) were led by Jaycie Bowen’s 13 points. Vaughan scored 12 points and Amber Williams had 10 points.
In the second half of the blowout, the Leopards outscored Stephens County 39-12 including 22 points in the third quarter. It is the second time this season the Leopards have defeated Stephens County.
Head coach Steven Shedd said some of the things that worked the first time weren’t working in Friday’s win, which attributed to the slow start in the first half.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
BASKETBALL: Leopards 7-0 as region play begins Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry