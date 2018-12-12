The Banks County Leopard wrestling team picked up a win Friday night in Union County.
The Leopards, led by four undefeated wrestlers, won the Friday Night Fights at Union, defeating second-place finisher Dawson County. Jacob Voyles (106 pounds), Evan Clark (120 pounds), Parker Hobson (138 pounds) and Terrance Walker (195 pounds) were the Leopards to go undefeated. All four went 4-0.
“I hope the guys really learned a lot about themselves in the tournament,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “Wrestling is 90 percent mental, so wrestlers are always battling their own minds as much as they are their opponents.
“Sometimes they wrestle the appearance of their opponent or they wrestle the history of the program their opponent is from, instead of just competing.”
In doing this, he said, sometimes the wrestlers “tend to psych themselves out.”
“This weekend, I think we saw first-hand what they can accomplish if they just wrestle hard,” Hanley said.
Hanley attributes the team’s success to practicing hard.
“They are definitely being pushed in the practice room,” Hanley said. “Practice is where mental toughness is built.
“That's where you learn that you can push through being hurt or tired or down in a match. You always have to believe that you can win, no matter what the odds are. If you believe that you can win, you keep pushing, you keep trying moves, you keep working. These guys are learning that.”
The Leopards head to Berkmar High School this Friday and Saturday.
WRESTLING: Banks Co. takes win at Union Co., heads to Berkmar this weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry