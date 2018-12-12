After three decades at one school, McWhorter eager for new challenge

When Rich McWhorter began his football coaching career three decades ago, he left his native Illinois for an assistant job over 800 miles away at a rural southeastern Georgia high school.
“I left a comfort zone,” he said. “I’d been there my whole life and just kind of took a chance.”
Over 30 years later, the 54-year-old now is again leaving something of a comfort zone to embark on something new.
McWhorter has been hired as Jackson County Comprehensive High School’s new football coach after spending 31 seasons — the last 29 as a head coach — at Charlton County. During his time in Folkston, he delivered 288 wins and four state titles and has become one of the most successful coaches in the state. He’s never worked anywhere else.
“You don’t stay somewhere 30 years if it’s not a great place,” McWhorter said.
But when his youngest daughter began looking into the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega as a possible college destination (she’ll attend school there next year), he, too, began looking around at the surrounding area (Jackson County Comprehensive High School is about an hour away) and pondering the possibilities.
McWhorter remembers telling his wife, “If something opens in that area, then maybe we’ll take a look and see what’s going on.”
Sure enough, something did.
