Jefferson High School swimmer records two top-20 national finishes

Jefferson High School’s Jackson Harvin solidified himself as one of the nation’s better swimmers last week, earning top-20 finishes in three events at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Harvin, a senior, finished 13th in the 200-yard individual medley and 19th in the 200-yard freestyle. He also competed in the 200-yard butterfly. He earned qualifying times to compete in all three events.
Harvin also competed in time trials for the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
