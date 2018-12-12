Jefferson High School swimmer records two top-20 national finishes

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Jefferson High School’s Jackson Harvin solidified himself as one of the nation’s better swimmers last week, earning top-20 finishes in three events at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Harvin, a senior, finished 13th in the 200-yard individual medley and 19th in the 200-yard freestyle. He also competed in the 200-yard butterfly. He earned qualifying times to compete in all three events.
Harvin also competed in time trials for the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.