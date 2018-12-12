GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls rally with three-game winning streak

The East Jackson girls ended one streak last week and started another.
The Eagles shook off an 0-6 start and rattled off three straight wins — including a substantial region victory — to up their record to 3-6.
East Jackson downed Hebron Christian 48-36 on the road last Tuesday, took down 8-AAA foe Franklin County 44-29 Friday and then beat Providence Christian 48-21 on the road Saturday.
“It was great to put together a winning streak this week,” coach Donnie Byrom said.
With Maurissa Thomas back in the lineup, East Jackson earned its first win this season by avenging a loss to Hebron Christian. Thomas recorded 13 points and six rebounds.
“Her presence and experience are key,” Byrom said.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
