WRESTLING: Dragons dominate duals tourney in South Carolina

The Jefferson wrestling team opened its season with a traditional tournament win and the dominance carried over into last week as the squad switched to dual format.
Venturing out of state, the Dragons went 5-0 to win Saturday’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Duals at Westside (S.C.). Jefferson beat Walhalla (S.C.) 84-0, Westside (S.C.) 63-15, Greer (S.C.) 57-21, Riverside (S.C.) 78-6 and Belton Honea Path (S.C.) 68-9.
“They did well, and we were proud of them,” coach Doug Thurmond said.
Going undefeated were Mikey Porras (106), Tyson Thurmond (113), Mason Mingus (120), Jared Blackburn (126), Ian Statia (138), Ryan Hurd (160), Mason Corbett (170), Avery Nelms (182) and Gavin London (285).
Blackburn was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the low weight classes and London was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weight classes.
Christian Parten (132), James Phatorus (195) and Cannon McKinney (220) had just one loss.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
