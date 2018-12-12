Eagle wrestlers take 14th at Morgan Co. tourney

At its second event of the season, the East Jackson wrestling team saw improvement from its opening matches over a week ago.
The Eagles took 14th out of 17 teams at this past weekend’s Morgan County Christmas Classic.
“The Morgan County tournament was a great opportunity for us to see growth since the Panther (Invitational) last week,” head coach Andrew Gaddy said. “The wrestlers came in on Monday ready to work.
“We were able to cut out some of the mistakes that we made previously and were able to get some hard fought wins this weekend.”
Gabe Binkley (126 pounds) earned a sixth-place finish. Binkley was the only top-six placer for the Eagles.
Tyler Parr (120 pounds) went 2-2 at the tournament. Tyler Crow (132 pounds) went 3-2 and Xander Engel (182 pounds) went 2-2.
“We are continuing to improve from week to week and as a coach that is all we can ask for,” Gaddy said. “The wrestlers are coming in every day and working hard to get better.”
The Eagles compete at the Tommy Warren Duals this Saturday at Oconee County.
