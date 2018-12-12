After facing a gauntlet of foes at the Panther Invitational, the Jackson County wrestling team was again able to test itself against some of the state’s best.
The Panthers took second-place at the Friday-Saturday Parlay Invitational at Allatoona High School, finishing behind only defending Class AAA traditional state champ Sonoraville.
“I am proud of how our guys competed,” coach Jason Powers said. “I really feel like we are improving each week.”
Three Panthers finished first and six others placed to help the Panthers earn runner-up honors. Joey Sosebee (106), Jared Love (152) and Kaden Andreasen (160) all won their weight classes.
“Kaden was absolutely dominant in his tournament win with a first period pin in the finals,” Powers said. “Joey and Jared were also able to come away with tournament titles, which is huge for us as a team and speaks volumes as to how much they continue to improve and rise to the challenge.”
JCCHS wrestlers take runner-up trophy
