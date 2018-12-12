SWIMMING: JCCHS girls place eighth at Forsyth Central meet

Wednesday, December 12. 2018
The Jackson County girls swimming team placed eighth out of 14 teams at Saturday’s meet hosted by Forsyth Central.
The girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Kayla Sheppard, Casey DiBernard, Hannah Grace Casteel and Emily Giles placed ninth (2:15.49). The group also placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:00.55).
For the boys, Lane Galloway placed 15th in the 100-yard freestyle (58.66) and 23rd in the 50-yard freestyle (23.92).
Jackson County swims this Saturday in a meet hosted by Habersham Central at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
Old Website

