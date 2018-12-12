SWIMMING: JCCHS girls place eighth at Forsyth Central meet

The Jackson County girls swimming team placed eighth out of 14 teams at Saturday’s meet hosted by Forsyth Central.
The girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of Kayla Sheppard, Casey DiBernard, Hannah Grace Casteel and Emily Giles placed ninth (2:15.49). The group also placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:00.55).
For the boys, Lane Galloway placed 15th in the 100-yard freestyle (58.66) and 23rd in the 50-yard freestyle (23.92).
Jackson County swims this Saturday in a meet hosted by Habersham Central at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
