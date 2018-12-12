Jefferson’s William Malueg ran to a third-place finish in the 8-and-under boys’ 2K race Saturday at the USAFT Junior Olympics in Reno, Nevada with a time of 8:22.52.
He is now ranked as number three in the nation for his age group and again gained All-American status. Running high elevation (4,000 feet above his normal training altitude) and in snow and ice, his time was 50 seconds off his personal best.
Malueg’s teammate, Logan Roberts, also competed in the Junior Olympics in the 11-19-year-old boys’ age group, placing 256th out of 339 runners in his age group in the 3K with a time of 13:32.80.
Jefferson youth runner takes third at Jr. Olympics
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry