Jefferson youth runner takes third at Jr. Olympics

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Jefferson’s William Malueg ran to a third-place finish in the 8-and-under boys’ 2K race Saturday at the USAFT Junior Olympics in Reno, Nevada with a time of 8:22.52.
He is now ranked as number three in the nation for his age group and again gained All-American status. Running high elevation (4,000 feet above his normal training altitude) and in snow and ice, his time was 50 seconds off his personal best.
Malueg’s teammate, Logan Roberts, also competed in the Junior Olympics in the 11-19-year-old boys’ age group, placing 256th out of 339 runners in his age group in the 3K with a time of 13:32.80.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.