BOYS' BASKETBALL: CHS drops second game to Social Circle

Three Commerce Tiger boys’ basketball players scored 10 points apiece last Friday at Social Circle.
That was the good news. The bad news is the only other points scored were six and four points from two other players and the Tigers lost their fourth game of the season 53-40. It is the second loss this season to Social Circle.
Despite the loss, head coach Russ Gregg said his team played “much better” against Social Circle than last Tuesday’s outing at Galloway.
The Tigers trailed 46-40 with 1:50; however, two turnovers plus made Social Circle free-throws at the wire became the difference in the game.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
