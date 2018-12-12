BOYS' BASKETBALL: CHS drops second game to Social Circle

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Three Commerce Tiger boys’ basketball players scored 10 points apiece last Friday at Social Circle.
That was the good news. The bad news is the only other points scored were six and four points from two other players and the Tigers lost their fourth game of the season 53-40. It is the second loss this season to Social Circle.
Despite the loss, head coach Russ Gregg said his team played “much better” against Social Circle than last Tuesday’s outing at Galloway.
The Tigers trailed 46-40 with 1:50; however, two turnovers plus made Social Circle free-throws at the wire became the difference in the game.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.