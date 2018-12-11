GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers’ good start continues with win over Social Circle

After dropping its first game of the season to Galloway last Tuesday, the Commerce Tiger girls’ basketball team proved it can handle the adversity that a loss can carry.
The Tigers took their frustration of the loss out on Social Circle last Friday and garnered their fourth victory of the year with a 48-36 win on the road. It is the second time the Tigers have beaten Social Circle this season.
Jeanece Smith and Ragan Allen led the way for Commerce with 10 points apiece. The duo also ended up with double-digit rebounds. Maggie Mullis and Bryanna Sanders added eight and seven points, respectively.
“I was so proud of our kids bouncing back to get a tough road win Friday night,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “The game was very physical and Social (Circle) brought a lot of loud fans to try and distract our players."
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
