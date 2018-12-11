GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS girls drop three straight last week

Tuesday, December 11. 2018
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team was hit with three-straight losses last week, including two region play.
The team’s most recent set back came Saturday in non-region action as the team fell to North Oconee 52-39.
Carson Anderson led Jackson County with 12 points, but the Panthers struggled in the third quarter to score “and that was the difference in the game,” according to coach Monty McClure.
The previous evening, Jackson County fell to Monroe Area 48-41 in Region 8-AAA action. The team was paced by Sydney Hayes with 12 points.
McClure said turnovers were the difference in the game.
“Monroe did a good job of pressuring us and we struggled to handle it,” McClure said.
