BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. boys close busy week with win

Jackson County didn’t record a region win during the week, but didn’t come up empty handed either.
The Panthers closed last week with a 57-54 non-region victory over North Oconee Saturday to improve to 5-3.
Kalib Clinton recorded another double-double with 24 points and 14 boards, while Cam Shaw added 18 points. The team was coming off region losses to Hart County (last Tuesday) and Monroe Area (Friday)
“It was great to bounce back and get a win to close out a tough week,” coach Chuck Butler said. “Hart and Monroe presented a lot of challenges for us and then we had North Oconee coming in who plays differently but can really shoot the basketball. We really controlled the game from the tip in my opinion.”
Jackson County led by 16 at the half before North Oconee cut into the lead with its 3-point shooting in the second half.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
