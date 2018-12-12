Hearings on lawsuits filed against the City of Statham about open records and open meetings laws likely won’t be held until March.
A recent “status conference” in Barrow County Superior Court, held by senior judge David Sweat, led to that timing. The conference, in which Sweat said he wanted to determine the issues to be heard, lasted nearly two hours.
A hearing for motions in the suits could be held the week of Jan. 28. Sweat said he would schedule the motion hearing on the lawsuits. The lawsuits might be tried the week of March 18.
Sweat said he hoped to hear one case in a morning and the second in an afternoon. However, Angela Couch, attorney for Statham, said she expects her case in each of the suits to take a day.
Corkren, who is representing herself, said she would think the first case would take “at least three hours” for her presentation.
The lawsuits are primarily over what Corkren contends are violations of the open-records and open-meetings laws. Most of the issues deal with documents she sought about cases brought by former police officer Marc Lofton.
Many of the requests deal with videos of arrests by Lofton.
See more in the Dec. 12 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Corkren, Statham Superior Court lawsuits may be heard in March
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry