Interchange at 316, 11 gets $24M in federal funding

The interchange project at highways 316 and 11 in Barrow County will receive a $24.8 million federal grant, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week as the state looks to improve traffic flow along 316.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will receive the grant to build a bridge elevating Highway 316 over Highway 11 through the USDOT’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grants program, according to a news release.
An estimated 30,000 cars and trucks travel along Highway 316 daily, and nearly 10,000 cars a day pass through the intersection on Highway 11, according to GDOT data. The work on Highway 11 will extend for approximately 0.4 miles, while the work on Highway 316 will span approximately 1.1 miles. The latest timeframe on the interchange project provided by GDOT has construction beginning in spring 2020 and being completed by 2023.
