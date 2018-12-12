GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Blackstock, Gaither lead Jefferson to region win

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 12. 2018
Livi Blackstock scored 18 points and Deshona Gaither added 16 as Jefferson beat Franklin County 48-38 Tuesday to move to 8-0 on the year and 2-0 in region play.
The second-ranked Dragons move on to a top-10 showdown with a road trip to eight-ranked Morgan County Friday (7 p.m.) as region play continues.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.