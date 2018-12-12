Livi Blackstock scored 18 points and Deshona Gaither added 16 as Jefferson beat Franklin County 48-38 Tuesday to move to 8-0 on the year and 2-0 in region play.
The second-ranked Dragons move on to a top-10 showdown with a road trip to eight-ranked Morgan County Friday (7 p.m.) as region play continues.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Blackstock, Gaither lead Jefferson to region win
