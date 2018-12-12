BOYS BASKETBALL: Dragons earn another region win

Wednesday, December 12. 2018
The Jefferson boys' basketball team moved to 2-0 in region play with a 60-53 win over Franklin County Tuesday at home.
Donsha Gaither paced the Dragons with 16 points, followed by Jacob Radaker and Owen Parker, who both scored 11.
Jefferson (5-3) faces second-ranked Morgan County Friday on the road at 8:30 p.m.
