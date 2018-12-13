Calvin Cooledge Cooper, 90, of Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
Mr. Cooper was a member of Northeast Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Ruth Reed Cooper, of Hoschton; daughters, Kendra Cooper Phillips and husband Mitch, Tonya Cooper Dorsey and husband Dennis, all of Hoschton; and grandchildren Alanna Dorsey, Adria Phillips and Andrew Phillips.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ida Mae Cooper; brothers, William Taylor Cooper, Thomas Jackson Cooper and Johnny Howard Cooper; and sisters, Lester Mae Cooper Wayne, Martha Frances Cooper Kemp and Anne Lois Cooper.
Funeral services: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Allen Stevens officiating. Interment to follow at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Braselton.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
