Lester Marvin “Red” Smith, 85, of Lula, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at his residence.
Born on May 28, 1933, he was a son of the late Walter Smith and Irene Chitwood Smith. Mr. Smith was a diesel mechanic and owner and operator of Red’s Used Equipment. He served his country proudly in the United States Army after the Korean conflict. Mr. Smith was currently the oldest male member of Enon Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing Bingo and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Alice Dodd; brother-in-law, Ronald Sullens; and sister-in-law, Cathy Railey.
Surviving are wife of 55 years, Ernestine Sullens Smith, of Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Dale Fowler, of Cleveland; granddaughter, Lauren Chambers; brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. Ralph and Ruby Smith, of Gainesville, Chillos and Glenice Smith, of Dawsonville, Clarence and Jeanette Smith, of Cleveland, and Horace and Debbie Smith, of Banks County; sisters, Bobbie Crumley, of Gainesville, and Virginia Banks, of Lula; brothers-in-law, Raymond Sullens of Cleveland, Wendell Sullens and Mike Sullens, both of Alto; and special aunt and uncle, Lucy and Carl Waldon, of Alto.
Funeral services: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church with the Revs. Scott Ledbetter, Ralph Smith and Clint Peterson officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Brian Stephens officiating and military honors provided by the United States Army, Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, the Habersham County American Legion Post #84, and the Rabun County DAV Chapter #15.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home from 4-8 pm on Friday.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
In charge of arrangements: McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706-778-8668).
