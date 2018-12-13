Thelma Jane Gary (12-12-18)

Mrs. Thelma Jane Gary, 77, of Nicholson, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Gary was born in Nicholson to the late Tom Paul and Vassie Suggs Fleeman. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was retired from Walmart.
Mrs. Gary is survived by her husband, Donald Gary, of Nicholson; daughter, Cindy Elrod, of Nicholson; sons, Don Gary, Jr. of Simpsonville, S.C., and Michael Gary of Piedmont, S.C.; sister, Pat Dalton, of Jefferson; brother, Randy Fleeman, of Nicholson; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services: Saturday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. Interment to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Friday, Dec. 14, from 6-8 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
