Margie Ferguson, 84, of Statham, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
She was a native of Bogart and a graduate of Bogart High School. Margie was a member of Statham First Baptist Church since 1953 and was their oldest living member at her death. She was faithful to her church in many ways and sang in the choir until just a few months ago. Margie was a hairdresser for many years and the owner of Margie’s Beauty Salon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewy and Evelyn Powell Bolton; son, Steve Ferguson; husband of 54 years, Harold Ferguson; and sisters, Kitty Ward, Mary Wall and Frances Baker.
Margie is survived by a daughter, Lynn Hilley (Tommy), of Statham; brother, Billy Bolton (Lindel), of Stockbridge; two sisters, Nellie Jo Dial, Macon, and Bobbie Hamby, of High Shoals; nine grandchildren, Amy Lackey, Greg Ferguson, Steve Ferguson Jr., Clay Hilley, Casey Hilley, Tyler Hilly, Carrie Hilley, Jessica Buffington and Joshua Huff; and 14 grandchildren, Victoria, Olivia, Amelia and Jackson Crews, Gavin Ferguson, Hayden Chevere, Abbey Chevere Ezra, Florence and Elias Ferguson, Colt, Hudson and Tucker Hilley and Amelia Huffington. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral services: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Jack Thomas, Gordon Thornton and Robert Stamey officiating. Interment to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to The Statham First Baptist Church Van Fund.
Margie Ferguson (12-11-18)
