J.C. Bennett Childers, of Winder, passed away Dec. 12, 2018 at the age of 85.
J.C. (Bud) was born in Jackson County and moved to North Carolina in his childhood. After which he moved back with his family to Barrow County. J.C. married the late Carolyn Evans in 1956 in Oconee County where they settled for their lifetime and raised a family. J.C. maintained his own business for over thirty years in the housing industry. He was a member of the Oconee County Board of Education for 24 years, a role he thoroughly enjoyed, often visiting the teachers and students in the county schools. He loved the outdoors whether it was fishing or just hitting the road to explore new places with his beloved wife Carolyn. J.C. was a member of Hebron Christian Church in north Oconee County and served as an elder. Family meant the world to J.C. and he now joins his beloved Carolyn, son, Chris, and other close family members that passed before him.
J.C. is survived by his son Mark (Melissa) Childers, of Winder; daughter, Lori Childers of Atlanta, brother-in- law Nick Eavenson, Statham; and sister-in-law, Janice Childers of Winder.
J.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Evans Childers; son, Christopher Todd Childers; parents, Broadus and Ruby Childers; brother, Lewis Childers; and sister, Reba Eavenson.
He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins that loved him and his beloved cat, Gracie, 15.
Memorial services for J.C. were to be held at Smith’s Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial service: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at the Hebron Christian Church cemetery.
Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in the name of J.C. Childers to Eagle Ranch in Flowery Branch or the American Cancer Society.
J.C. Bennett Childers (12-12-18)
