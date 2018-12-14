Bridges: Mount Union: An unheralded sports dynasty

Some sports dynasties are known to even the most casual of fans.
The New York Yankees in baseball are a dynasty everyone knows about. The same goes for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons in the NBA, all of which have enjoyed dynasties at one time through the decades.
In big-time college football Alabama is currently in the middle of a remarkable run on top of the mountain. In the NFL, the New England Patriots have been to eight Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichik leading the way.
And North Dakota State has done something remarkable in winning six of the last seven FCS football championships. The Bison are back in the semifinals this season and may just be set to win their seventh title in eight seasons, truly a remarkable accomplishment.
However, if you want to know about one of the most remarkable athletic dynasties then you may only need to look to Alliance, Ohio. For in this town resides the Mount Union Purple Raiders football program.
Mount Union, which competes at Division III where there are no athletic scholarships, will once again play for a national football title this week. It will be the 21st time since 1993 the school has played for a football championship and the Raiders will seek to win their 14th title trophy.
Season in and season out, Mount Union has been the king of the mountain in Division III. The Purple Raiders take a 14-0 record into the championship game.
The years in which Mount Union has not won the Division III crown, it has almost always finished as runner-up with a 14-1 record. The Purple Raiders won it all in 2017 and currently have the country’s longest college football winning streak, regardless of any level, at 29 games.
The Mount Union dynasty was built by Hall of Fame coach Larry Kehres, who compiled a mind-boggling 332-24-3 record on the way to 11 national titles. From 2000-2013, Kehres was 182-7. Think about that for a moment.
Today Larry Kehres’ son, Vince, directs the program and the winning has certainly continued. Since 2013, Vince has gone 84-4 with two national titles and five conference titles. Vince also has two runner-up seasons and one season where Mount Union reached the semifinals.
And let it be known that Mount Union wins its national titles on the field in a true playoff format. While the big boys in college football have just gotten on board with a limited four-team playoff, Division III has been doing it right for years. Teams must win five playoff games in order to be national champions.
It’s funny how the arguments continue to be made that it’s not right putting college football players through a multi-game postseason. However, it has been done that way at all other levels for decades. I guess the big-time powers-that-be assume no one watches any other level.
Back to Mount Union and its quest for another national title, the Purple Raiders will play Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) in a rematch of last year’s national title game. Mount Union won a 12-0 defensive battle last December. Despite the past success of the Purple Raiders, the game will likely be a toss-up. Mary Hardin-Baylor has posted some very impressive wins this season, including a thrashing of Berry University (located here in Georgia) 75-9 in the second round.
The Division III national title game will be Friday in Shenandoah, Texas. Stagg Bowl XLVI will be on one of the ESPN networks and will certainly be worth watching. This is true college football where the athletes play for the love of the game.
The college football dynasty that is Mount Union will look to reach the pinnacle of success for another season. One has to wonder how much longer this program can continue to fly under the radar of most college football fans. Unfortunately, many believe the sun sets and rises with the big boys. However, give me the Mount Unions of the college football world any day.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal and a multi-time winner for sports column writing from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
