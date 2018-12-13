Alvarez, Vickery to vie for vacant Board of Commissioners seat; no other candidates qualify

Thursday, December 13. 2018
Two people — Rolando Alvarez and Scott Vickery — will be running in the March 19 special election to fill the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
Qualifying ended at noon Friday.
Alvarez, who had been the District 8 at-large member of the Barrow County Board of Education since 2014, resigned that seat earlier this month in order to run for the BOC seat. Vickery is retired from a three-decade career with Gwinnett County government.
The seat has been vacant since late October, when former commissioner Roger Wehunt resigned due to health reasons.
