A Jefferson man was killed in an accident on SR 11 on Dec. 14. The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. near Otis Gooch Rd.
A GMC Yukon driven by Richard Earl Lee, 55, of Jefferson, was traveling south on SR 11. The vehicle struck pedestrian William Thomas Womack, 38, of Jefferson.
"It is unknown why Womack was perpendicular in the southbound lane of travel prior to the crash," according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Womack was killed in the crash.
Lee did not suffer any injuries. No charges are expected.
Man killed in Friday morning crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry