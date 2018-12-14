Kayla McPherson recovered from a concussion and the flu just in time for Madison County’s region opener Friday night at Stephens County. However, senior Jordan Bailey injured her knee early in the game and she will be out for the foreseeable future
But Bailey’s injury had no impact on the outcome of the game. McPherson scored 26 and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Sydney Armstrong scored 12 points with 12 rebounds, leading the Red Raiders to a 58-26 victory.
“It’s so frustrating,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “Here we go, we got everybody back. The flu bug is gone, and then two minutes into the game, Jordan came down gimp on the knee. It’s nice that we have until January 4 for Jordan to get back. I think she’ll be alright.”
For the rest for the story, see the December 20 edition of the Madison County Journal
GIRLS BASKETBALL: McPherson, Armstrong’s double-doubles lead blowout win in region opener
