In a rough-and-rugged Region 8-AAA, East Jackson’s toughness on the court has to improve and improve quickly, according to Eagle coach David Akin.
East Jackson fell to seventh-ranked Hart County 66-48 Friday and didn’t demonstrate the resilience needed, according to the coach, to win this game against a ranked Bulldog team on the road. The Eagles kept the game close for most of the second quarter, but fell behind by 17 by the end of the third en route to the loss.
“The bottom line is Hart County is tough; East Jackson is not,” Akin said. “And that was the difference in the second and third quarter.”
East Jackson, which was coming off a loss to Morgan County prior to Friday’s loss to Hart County, hosts Jefferson Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s not like it gets any easier,” Akin said. “Our kids just need to suck it up and figure out that every single play, they don’t get fouled because someone barely touches them. I just cannot believe how soft our team is. The least bit of adversity hits us and we just throw in the towel, and then we start arguing and we start getting mad at each other.”
Tay Howard, who led East Jackson with 21 points, kept the Eagles within striking distance at the half with 13 points , scoring around the basket on multiple occasions. His jumper with 2:22 left in the second quarter closed the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-22. But Hart County eventually stretched its lead out to 32-24 after Trevin Curry sank a short jumper in the closing seconds of the half.
Hart County then opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run, which led to a 48-31 Bulldog advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The lead quickly grew to 20 in the fourth quarter.
East Jackson did put together an 8-0 run to cut Hart County’s lead to 51-39 with 3:45 left in the game, but Hart County scored the next 10 points, ending any Eagle comeback hopes.
“I was thankful some of our guys, at least, played hard all the way through to the end that were in there, even though we were down 20,” Akin said.
Akin said his team “better figure it out or it’s going to be a really long season.” He, however, expects his team to be excited for Tuesday’s game with intra-county rival Jefferson. The two programs have not met since 2016.
“Maybe that will give us a little energy, but Jefferson’s not coming over there to lose,” Akin said. “And I think the guys just have this false sense of accomplishment because we play good for a quarter that everything’s good for us. It’s four quarters. At some point in time this team has got to put four quarters together. Not two, and not one.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS coach says more physical play needed following loss to Hart Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry