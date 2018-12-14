For most of three and a half quarters, Madison County led Stephens County in their first region game of 2018. In the final four minutes the Red Raiders struggled to hold on to that lead and eventually lost 85-77.
Madison County last led the game 67-66 with just over four minutes left to play. The Indians made a few clutch buckets and converted 14 of their 16 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, sparking a 19-10 run to end the game.
“I’ve scouted them and I knew if you put them on the line, they make them,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “That’s what they did when it got tight. We just didn’t make enough of ours. I felt like we started to stretch the lead and they started fouling, we’d just go zero-for-two, or one-for-two.
“We’re still learning how to finish games. When you have nine guys who played football, that’s just going to take some time. And we’re getting there. One of the days we’re going to get over the hump.”
