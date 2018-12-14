GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagles dealt another tough road loss

Friday, December 14. 2018
Hart County hit 11 3-pointers, seven of them coming from Shakendra Grove, as the fourth-ranked Bulldogs handed the East Jackson girls a 77-30 road loss Friday night.
Torrion Starks led Hart County with 26 points, and Grove added 23. Maurissa Thomas finished with 12 for East Jackson.
The loss completed a tough week for the Eagles against two highly-ranked Region 8-AAA foes.
The Eagles (3-8, 1-2) were coming off a 95-36 loss to eighth-ranked Morgan County Tuesday and then fell behind Hart County 52-21 at the half Friday. East Jackson was then held to nine points in the second half.
East Jackson hosts second-ranked Jefferson Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Old Website

