Runette Cash Cantrell (12-14-18)

HOSCHTON — Mrs. Runette Cash Cantrell, 78, of Hoschton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Mrs. Cantrell was born in Hoschton, a daughter to the late Ernest and Bethel Cash. Mrs. Cantrell was a member of the Hoschton Baptist Church and was a retired Secretary, where she had worked for Carwood Manufacturing, R&R Manufacturing and Quick Response. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her husband, Davis E. Cantrell, who was a Baptist minister.
Survivors include her children, Rena Bryan and her husband Harry of Hoschton, Mike Cantrell and his wife Julie of Hoschton, Pam Canup and her husband Terrell of Social Circle; sisters, Vernell Boyd of Hoschton, Joyce Stephens, of Washington, and Sara Mason of Fort Valley; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jason) Crawford, Samantha Motes, Taylor Fellows, Brant Canup, Davis Cantrell and Malia Bryan; and great grandchildren, Evy, Solaris, Lilly and Cole, also survive.
Funeral Service: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Thrasher officiating. The burial will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville.
Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
