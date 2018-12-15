Mae Onie Lee, 86, wife of the late Harry O. Lee, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Born in Maysville, she was the daughter of the late Arvil Glen Morris and Susie Belle McDonald Morris. She retired from Reliance Electric and was a member of Princeton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Bill Sailers of Athens; step-sons, Gary (Sherri) Lee of Bogart, and Stan (Betty) Lee of Bogart; brothers, Donald and Bobby Morris; grandchildren, Katie Sailers (Adam) Merillat, Eric Sailers, Jessica (Corey) Holman, Stacey (Brad) Kowal, and Tonya (James) Noell; and great grandchildren, Blake Merillat, Kaylee and Levi Kowal and Blake and Bailey Noell.
Funeral services: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens West Chapel.
Visitation: Family to receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to the service and Friday, Dec. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Lord & Stephens West. www.lordandstephens.com
Mae Onie Lee (12-12-18)
